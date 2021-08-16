Maine Congressional leaders react to chaos in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (WMTW) - Maine’s Congressional leaders are weighing in on the U.S military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaos as the Taliban quickly retook control of the country.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the U.S. and its allies tried to transform Afghanistan.

The country’s Western-trained security forces collapsed or fled, ahead of the planned withdrawal of the last American troops at the end of the month.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins was critical of the Biden administration’s reaction to the crisis.

“The chaos unfolding in Afghanistan is as awful as it was avoidable. The Biden Administration badly misjudged the immediate conditions on the ground. It did not plan adequately for the safe evacuation of American citizens. Also at great risk are Afghans like translators who worked closely with us, as well as Afghan women leaders, such as the courageous woman running a girls’ school with whom Senator Jeanne Shaheen and I met recently.

“The Administration’s unwise decision to abandon Bagram Air Base, which I traveled to four times, now greatly hampers our rescue efforts since we now are dependent on one airport in Kabul.

“As the Taliban consolidates its sweeping control over Afghanistan, the opportunity exists for the country to once again become a safe haven for Islamist terrorist groups targeting our country,” Collins said in a statement.

Independent Sen. Angus King, who previously expressed support for Biden’s withdrawal plan, said the Taliban’s quick mark to Kabul raised numerous questions.

“Whether America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan was implemented by President Biden or President Trump, who set the original plan in motion, drawing down troops -- while supported by over 70 percent of Americans -- was going to be fraught and challenging given the pressures in the region.

“Right now, the safety of American troops, personnel, and our allies on the ground must command all our energy and attention at this critical moment. That said, the speed of the Taliban’s march to and into Kabul raises questions of overall strategy, the adequacy of our intelligence, the effectiveness of the Afghan security forces, and the failure of the Afghan government to build support throughout the country that warrants hard questions and clear answers.

“Senator King will be seeking those answers for Maine and the American people from his positions on the Armed Services and Intelligence Committee in the weeks ahead to gain clarity on how our plans and expectations for the Afghanistan people after a trillion dollars, thousands of lives lost, and twenty years were so at odds with the reality we’ve seen play out over the last several weeks,” King’s office said in a statement.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree expressed support of the end to the 20-year war in Afghanistan but urged the Biden administration to help U.S. allies there.

“President Biden was right to finally end this forever war. Long before I was elected, I opposed the wars started by President Bush after 9/11 and I have fought to end them throughout my time in Congress. Our servicemembers and their families have made enormous sacrifices over the course of the last two decades; we must honor their dedication by ensuring another generation does not have to fight the same battle. Now we must do everything possible to get those who were loyal to our troops and aided us in Afghanistan to safety,” Pingree said in a statement.

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who served as a Marine in Afghanistan, had previously supported bringing troops home from the country.

“We went into Afghanistan to bring Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda to justice for the attacks of 9/11. Although we must always remain vigilant to protect our country from terrorist threats, we accomplished our core mission in Afghanistan in 2011 when we killed Bin Laden. As I have said publicly before, I supported the decision of first President Trump and now President Biden to bring our troops home from Afghanistan.

“The rapid collapse of the Afghan National Army, however, has created a precarious situation, and I believe that the president should leave our troops on the ground at Kabul International Airport for as long as is necessary to ensure we get all American citizens out safely and to evacuate as many of our Afghan allies as possible,” Golden said in a statement Monday.

