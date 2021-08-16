The Maine Celtic Celebration in Belfast canceled again because of COVID concerns

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Celtic Celebration in Belfast that was set to return next month has been canceled again because of COVID concerns.

The plan was to bring it back Sept. 18 after the pandemic shut it down last year.

Organizers said on Facebook Monday they worked hard to have a live show next month.

But with the increase in COVID-19 transmission in Waldo County and the prospect of it getting worse, they made a unanimous decision to cancel the celebration.

The family-oriented festival celebrates Maine’s Celtic heritage with dancing, music, and other festivities at the two bayside parks in Belfast.

Organizers say the performers that were scheduled to attend this year plan to submit videos that will be posted on the Maine Celtic Celebration Facebook page.

