Lobbying costs surpass $4m in Maine during the pandemic

$100 bills
$100 bills(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Despite the pandemic limiting access to lawmakers this year, corporate and political interests working to influence the Maine State House spent $4 million on lobbyists.

The Portland Press Herald reports that pharmaceutical companies, cable companies, electric utilities were just few of the companies spending the most on lobbyists.

The lobbying reports also further underscores the revolving door relationship between state government for both elected and appointed officials and the lobbying industry in Maine.

Former state lawmakers were paid thousands for working to influence their former colleagues and incumbents on a range of issues from labor union issues to taxes to environmental policy.

