Advertisement

Lincoln man becomes TikTok sensation with cooking videos

Adam Libby
Adam Libby(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man with Down syndrome has become a viral sensation on the social media app TikTok with his cooking videos.

He’s inspiring chefs around the world.

“My mind is blown, like I really can’t! It’s so much to comprehend. It’s really incredible and we’re really proud of Adam,” said Emily McCormick-Libby, Adam Libby’s sister.

Many of us picked up new hobbies during the pandemic.

Not many of us can say we’ve reached fame along the way, like Adam Libby, who has now soared past 350,000 followers on TikTok.

“He was feeling really isolated during the pandemic. We decided one day in April to record meal prep,” McCormick-Libby said.

And after one video in August, making homemade pizza, Adam went viral.

“At one point he was getting 120 followers a minute, and thousands of views.”

More than nine million views on that video.

Chefs from all around the world have felt inspired.

“People are sending him spices, and some like cooking utensils,” McCormick-Libby said.

And his own chefs coat.

One chef in Connecticut has been especially touched by Libby’s cooking.

“He also sent a letter that said that he lost his passion a little bit for cooking and Adam’s video inspired him,” McCormick-Libby said.

Despite having Down syndrome, Libby is showing that his disability isn’t stopping him.

“It’s just I think wonderful that so many people with disabilities are watching his video and seeing that they can do it too. It’s really special,” McCormick-Libby said.

You can check out Adam’s other videos on Tik Tok by searching for Chef Adam Libby.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are...
Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says
Vaccine mandate protest in Bangor at Broadway Park on Sunday afternoon
Hundreds protest vaccine mandate in Bangor Sunday afternoon
Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash this...
Eastport woman facing criminal charges after crash in Pittsfield
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings...
Great white shark spotted near Maine beaches

Latest News

The Maine Celtic Celebration in Belfast canceled again because of COVID concerns
Luke Bryan performed in Bangor on August 5, 2021.
Decisions loom for indoor concert venue operators
Mason's Brewing Company
COVID cases hit Bangor area restaurants
Ransomware
Rural sewage plants hit by ransomware attacks in Maine