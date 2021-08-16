LaGrange man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed passenger

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A LaGrange man will spend three and a half years behind bars for a car crash that killed his passenger last year.

Forty-year-old Randall Hamm pleaded guilty Monday morning to manslaughter and criminal OUI.

State Police say Hamm was driving an SUV on Medford Road in LaGrange in July of last year.

He lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over.

His passenger, 35-year-old Desarae Bourgoine of LaGrange, was thrown out and killed.

Hamm addressed members of Bourgoine’s family who were in the court room.

”Sorry is not enough, it will never be enough, but I am very sorry for what happened. I miss her every day and I know you guys do too. She was amazing, she really was, and I hope you guys can find some peace,: Hamm said.

“I think that having a DV assault conviction with respect to Ms. Bourgoine is an incredibly aggravating factor in this particular situation, so I do reflect upon that. On the other hand I do accept that Mr. Hamm has accepted responsibility. That is a mitigating factor, and I am satisfied that Mr. Hamm has expressed genuine remorse,” said Ann Murray, Superior Court justice.

In addition to prison, Hamm will be on probation for four years and is not to have any contact with the victim’s family.

He will undergo substance abuse treatment and his license will be suspended for 10 years following his release.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.