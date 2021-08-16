Advertisement

Duck Brook Motor Bridge will be temporarily reduced to one lane next week

The Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge
The Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The road to Duck Brook Motor Bridge in Acadia National Park will be temporarily reduced to one lane of travel on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to allow contractors access to the bridge’s interior.

Contractors will be submitting bids for an upcoming construction project.

The Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge is a triple arch bridge that crosses the Duck Brook ravine.

Constructed in 1953, it’s the last major bridge constructed in the park as part of the historic motor road and is considered eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

