Advertisement

Dexter man arrested after police find drugs, 100K in cash

Jeffrey Getchell
Jeffrey Getchell(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Dexter police say a convicted felon accused of stealing a gun was also found with a variety of drugs and more than $100,000 in cash.

55-year-old Jeffrey Getchell of Dexter is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated drug trafficking.

He was arrested Saturday after a month-long investigation.

A man told police he lost a bag of firearms at P & L Grocery last month.

Police say Getchell took the bag. When they found him, we’re told one of the guns was missing.

Police got a warrant to search Getchell’s home, vehicles and property.

They say they found more than 100 grams of heroin, along meth, cocaine and $104,000 believed to be from drug sales.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are...
Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says
Vaccine mandate protest in Bangor at Broadway Park on Sunday afternoon
Hundreds protest vaccine mandate in Bangor Sunday afternoon
Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash this...
Eastport woman facing criminal charges after crash in Pittsfield
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings...
Great white shark spotted near Maine beaches

Latest News

LaGrange man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed passenger
The Maine Celtic Celebration in Belfast canceled again because of COVID concerns
Adam Libby
Lincoln man becomes TikTok sensation with cooking videos
Luke Bryan performed in Bangor on August 5, 2021.
Decisions loom for indoor concert venue operators