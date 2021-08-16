Dexter man arrested after police find drugs, 100K in cash

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Dexter police say a convicted felon accused of stealing a gun was also found with a variety of drugs and more than $100,000 in cash.

55-year-old Jeffrey Getchell of Dexter is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and aggravated drug trafficking.

He was arrested Saturday after a month-long investigation.

A man told police he lost a bag of firearms at P & L Grocery last month.

Police say Getchell took the bag. When they found him, we’re told one of the guns was missing.

Police got a warrant to search Getchell’s home, vehicles and property.

They say they found more than 100 grams of heroin, along meth, cocaine and $104,000 believed to be from drug sales.

Police continue to investigate.

