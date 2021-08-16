Decisions loom for indoor concert venue operators

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The news that Live Nation, one of the largest entertainment companies in the US, will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for all performers and concert-goers does not necessary impact concert fans in Maine.

The new rule goes into effect Oct. 4.

Waterfront Concerts in Bangor works with Live Nation on a number of the shows they put on.

Owner Alex Gray that the decision from Live Nation is timed to coincide with the end of the majority of outdoor concerts for year.

As things move indoors, Gray says the decisions need to be made by venue operators.

“You know, we don’t own the buildings that we operate in indoors. Collins Center, Merrill Auditorium Cross Arena, Cross Center. Those are all owned by different entities. We’re having conversations with those operators, what is that going to look like, what are those shows is going to be, obviously, you’re going to see a pop up in the coming days, we’re going to get ahead of this and people who buy tickets from here on out to those indoor shows are going to be made aware,” Gray said.

Gray said no decisions have been made about regulations for shows next summer.

There had been hopes to start this year that Waterfront Concerts could add additional outdoor shows to the schedule.

They did add one, the Brad Paisley concert in September.

After Kiss and Thomas Rhett this week, Paisley will be the last on the Bangor Waterfront this year.

Gray says the lack of other available acts is tied to the Delta variant and bookers looking ahead to next year.

