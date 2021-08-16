Advertisement

COVID cases hit Bangor area restaurants

Mason's Brewing Company
Mason's Brewing Company(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The spread of the coronavirus is hitting the area restaurant industry hard.

Both Season’s and Smoke and Steel closed over the weekend.

The pair of Bangor establishments posted signs that the closures were due to a positive COVID case among staff.

Geaghan’s was closed over the weekend, too.

That also because of a staff member testing positive.

Across the river in Brewer, Mason’s was back open on Monday.

Management tells TV5 after they had a positive case last week; they immediately made the decision to close for the week and test their employees.

“You know we debated on trying to reopen and, you know, in the end, it’s to find the balance of, Yeah, you want to make money, I mean, I mean that’s what everybody’s in business for but we also want to keep not, you know, not only are our staff safe, but we also want to really make it you know, make our guests feel safe and be safe as safe as we can control,” said Jake Bridges, Mason’s Brewery general manager.

Both Smoke and Steel and Season’s posted on Facebook they plan to re-open on Tuesday.

