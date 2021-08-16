Advertisement

Bucksport man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from homeowners

By Catherine Pegram
Aug. 16, 2021
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A man from Bucksport is accused of swindling more than $20,000 from at least three homeowners.

45-year-old Chandler Wilson III appeared in court last week after being indicted on 18 charges. He did not enter a plea.

Most of the charges are theft by deception, theft of services and home repair fraud.

He’s also accused of breaking into a home in Orland in February of last year and stealing guns.

Court documents say over the course of a couple years, starting in 2017, Wilson took at least $20,000 for home repair jobs and didn’t do the work.

Prosecutors declined to say exactly how much money Wilson is accused of stealing.

But Assistant District Attorney Heather Staples says, “The sheer magnitude of Mr. Wilson’s scheme to defraud many homeowners in the area is clearly reflected by the multi-count Indictment.”

