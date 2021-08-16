Bangor Band to perform summer season finale Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Band’s summer season is coming to a close Tuesday evening at the Waterfront.

The band’s season was shorter than usual, only putting on four performances this year instead of the usual 10.

It was still a successful schedule, with consistently high attendance and lively crowds.

This is the band’s 162nd year. Admission to Tuesday’s concert is free.

Band president Sue McKay says that this season finale comes with a twist for the bandmembers.

“The conductor said that the band members could pick what we were going to play,” McKay said. “Bringing back the favorites from our shortened season. We’re going to have selections from Les Misérables, selections from The Music Man, a number of patriotic pieces, which we always do, we love those. We want people to turn out!”

The band’s future schedule is still uncertain - the hope is to have Fall and Christmas shows, but the band is still looking for a place to practice indoors.

Tuesday’s show starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Waterfront.

