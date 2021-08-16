Advertisement

Bangor Band to perform summer season finale Tuesday

Their final performance will feature favorite songs.
Their final performance will feature favorite songs.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Band’s summer season is coming to a close Tuesday evening at the Waterfront.

The band’s season was shorter than usual, only putting on four performances this year instead of the usual 10.

It was still a successful schedule, with consistently high attendance and lively crowds.

This is the band’s 162nd year. Admission to Tuesday’s concert is free.

Band president Sue McKay says that this season finale comes with a twist for the bandmembers.

“The conductor said that the band members could pick what we were going to play,” McKay said. “Bringing back the favorites from our shortened season. We’re going to have selections from Les Misérables, selections from The Music Man, a number of patriotic pieces, which we always do, we love those. We want people to turn out!”

The band’s future schedule is still uncertain - the hope is to have Fall and Christmas shows, but the band is still looking for a place to practice indoors.

Tuesday’s show starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Waterfront.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are...
Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says
Vaccine mandate protest in Bangor at Broadway Park on Sunday afternoon
Hundreds protest vaccine mandate in Bangor Sunday afternoon
Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash this...
Eastport woman facing criminal charges after crash in Pittsfield
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses
Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings...
Great white shark spotted near Maine beaches

Latest News

$100 bills
Lobbying costs surpass $4m in Maine during the pandemic
FILE - In this photo March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service...
Nearly half of eligible Mainers did not receive child tax credit, poll shows
Afghanistan map
Maine Congressional leaders react to chaos in Afghanistan
The Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge
Duck Brook Motor Bridge will be temporarily reduced to one lane next week