Another Comfortable & Sunny Day Tuesday, Humidity Will Return!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will gradually drift into the Gulf of Maine. This will keep us under mostly clear skies tonight & for the majority of the day on Tuesday. Lows this evening will drop into the low to mid 50s with some fog possible from Midcoast southwards.

Tuesday will start off with sunshine, but as the high slowly moves east, mid to high level clouds will start to stream into the west. Highs will range from the mid 70s along the coast to the low to mid 80s inland. Dew points will be down into the 40s & 50s and will start to increase Tuesday night.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and an upper-level disturbance will bring more clouds, the chance of showers & increased humidity to the region by Wednesday. Southwest winds will help to advect in the warm and humidity. Dew points will return to the upper 60s and even some low 70s. Highs on Wednesday will be mainly in the 80s.

The upper-level disturbance will slowly exit the region on Thursday. Still a mixture of sun & clouds and a few isolated showers & t-storms will be possible. An upper-level ridge builds in by Friday & this will help to dry conditions out and bring more sunshine Friday & Saturday, although the humidity will be sticking around. Highs will remain in the 70s & 80s. Another chance of showers & storms arrives by Sunday & will continue into early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low to mid 50s with a light & variable wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & 80s. Comfortable conditions with some high clouds moving into the west. SW wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, rain chances & humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s & low 80s with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: Skies will gradually clear & rain chances will diminish. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s with the humidity sticking around.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s and low 80s along the coast.

