Abundant Sunshine This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The beautiful weather will continue this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s to low 80s. Skies will remain clear tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 50s for overnight lows.

High pressure will start to slide to our south and east on Tuesday. This will turn our wind around to the southwest, ushering warmer and more humid air into the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will gradually increase as the day progresses but overall should still be fairly comfortable. We’ll see more clouds and the chance for a few showers Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance approaches. Southwest flow will usher a warm and humid air mass into the region. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s for highs inland with dew points likely in the mid and possibly upper 60s. Thursday looks like a repeat performance as an upper-level disturbance crosses the area. Look for variably cloudy skies and the chance for a shower possibly a thunderstorm in spots. Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. A weak cold front moves into the state Friday keeping us under the variably cloudy skies and chance for a few widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperatures Friday will again reach the mid-70s to near 80° along the coast and low to mid-80s inland.

Rest of Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 76°-82°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm and becoming a bit more humid. Highs between 75°-85°, coolest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. A few scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s, coolest along the coast.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s, coolest along the coast.

Friday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s, coolest along the coast.

