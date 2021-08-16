3rd Wings for Wishes held in Dexter Saturday

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Saturday was the 3rd Wings for Wishes event at the Dexter Regional Airport.

Pilots brought planes of all types to showcase to the public, as well as fly, to raise money for Make-A-Wish Maine.

There was also a silent auction before the event, from plane gear various flight opportunities up for bid.

After not holding the event last year, nearly a dozen pilots flew in to help the cause this year.

”I can’t say enough about the community I live in, it’s a great community, and I’m happy to help out when I can, and hope we can do more next year,” said Jim Crane, the Founder of Wings for Wishes. “It’s just a wonderful feeling to be able to take the things that we love, and make some money, and Make-A-Wish can administrate that, it’s just a great thing, and we have a lot of fun.”

For more information, or to donate, you can visit Make-A-Wish Maine’s website.

