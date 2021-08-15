A Spectacular Sunday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area over the next few days providing us with some beautiful weather for the early part of the week.

We’ll see lots of sunshine today, cooler, more seasonable temperatures and much more comfortable humidity. A beautiful day across the state to end our weekend with temperatures topping off in the 70s to near 80°. Skies will be clear tonight and with light winds expected, we’ll see a cooler night with lows dropping to the mid-40s to low 50s overnight.

Monday looks great as well with abundant sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s to low 80s for highs. High pressure will start to slide to our south and east on Tuesday. This will turn our wind around to the southwest, ushering warmer and more humid air into the region. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-80s inland. Dew points will gradually increase as the day progresses but overall should still be fairly comfortable. A few scattered showers return to our forecast for midweek. We’ll see more clouds and the chance for a few showers Wednesday. It will be more humid as well. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-70s to low 80s for highs. Thursday will be humid with shower chances as well. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s for highs.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 72°-80°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows between 45°-53°. Light northwest wind.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs between 75°-82°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and becoming a bit more humid. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. A few scattered showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Humid. Highs in the 70s.

