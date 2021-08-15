Advertisement

Park rangers rescue injured hiker on Katahdin Friday

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Officials with Baxter State Park say a Rhode Island man was rescued while descending Mount Katahdin Friday afternoon.

The man who was in his 60′s was going down the Hunt Trail around 3:30 p.m. before falling about 6 feet and suffering several injuries.

State Park Rangers were able to meet the hikers on foot and guide a Maine Army National Guard helicopter to rescue the man about 4 hours later.

Park officials want to remind folks that air-lifts are not always available.

Had they had to rescue him on foot, it may have taken 30 to 40 people 24 to 36 hours to complete.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
221 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death according to Maine CDC
Stolen catalytic converters seized by Maine State Police.
Police seize 1,000 catalytic converters stolen from Maine vehicles
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, August 14th
Maine CDC reports 199 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Northern Light Health's Dr. Jarvis speaks about breakthrough cases
Breakthrough cases lower than expected in Maine
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Demonstrators against health care worker vaccine mandate rally in Portland
Demonstrators against health care worker vaccine mandate rally in Portland
The event did not run last year, but today it drew crowds from Greenville and beyond.
Greenville Forest Heritage Days returns for 30th year
Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash this...
Eastport woman facing criminal charges after crash in Pittsfield
A popular challenge that raises money for cancer research returned in person this year after...
Champion the Cure Challenge returns after COVID-19 to fund cancer research