Park rangers rescue injured hiker on Katahdin Friday

Maine (WABI) - Officials with Baxter State Park say a Rhode Island man was rescued while descending Mount Katahdin Friday afternoon.

The man who was in his 60′s was going down the Hunt Trail around 3:30 p.m. before falling about 6 feet and suffering several injuries.

State Park Rangers were able to meet the hikers on foot and guide a Maine Army National Guard helicopter to rescue the man about 4 hours later.

Park officials want to remind folks that air-lifts are not always available.

Had they had to rescue him on foot, it may have taken 30 to 40 people 24 to 36 hours to complete.

