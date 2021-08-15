Helicopter rescues needed for two emergencies in Acadia Friday

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WMTW) - LifeFlight helicopters were called to scenes of two separate, serious incidents in Acadia National Park Friday.

Park rangers say they received a 911 call about a 6-year-old boy hurt in a water pool along the Cannon Brook Trail.

A family had been swimming and the child slid about 50 feet down a slope, hurting his head and neck, according to the park service.

First responders were able to get the child to a LifeFlight helicopter in Bar Harbor.

Officials also responded to Sand Beach where witnesses saw an 18-year-old man dive into a shallow area.

Park Rangers, a lifeguard and a bystander who is a trauma nurse were able to stabilize the patient on a backboard.

The man was taken by ambulance to a LifeFlight helicopter for treatment at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

