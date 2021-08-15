Five Maine counties deemed ‘high’ risk for COVID transmission, CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - All but one of Maine’s 16 counties are under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

According to the U.S. CDC, Knox, Somerset, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Waldo counties are experiencing “high” COVID-19 community transmission levels.

All other counties except for Kennebec County have “substantial” levels.

Maine reports just over 1,500 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations administered.

The Maine CDC says 61.46% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday morning, 68 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. That’s a 39% increase in the past week.

35 people are in critical care, and 14 are on a ventilator.

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah said Saturday that 71% of those hospitalized were unvaccinated.

The next update on cases and death data from the Maine CDC is expected on Tuesday.

