Elks Lodge #905 Holds Second Annual Back to School Drive-Through

The drive-through gave crucial supplies to kids in need.
Some of the nearly five hundred backpacks that were given away.
By Ryan Mains
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The school year is right around the corner, and folks in need of school supplies had a little help in Waterville this afternoon.

The local Elk Lodge put together their second annual backpack drive-through.

Members of the Lodge gave out backpacks filled with both school and hygienic supplies to kids in grades K through 12.

The lodge spent a year gathering supplies for today’s event, and they ended up with almost five hundred backpacks to give away over the course of the day.

Organizers behind the drive-through say the gift of a free backpack gives kids and families a little help and peace of mind going into a new school year.

“We’re hoping that the children who are getting these, when they go to school, nobody’s treating them badly,” said Felecia Gaulin, the Lodge’s Exalted Ruler.

“We’re just trying to make them equal to everybody else. We want them to feel comfortable with their supplies, and we want them to have all the supplies that they actually need for school.”

And if you’d like to set up a donation for next year’s drive-through, you can give the lodge a call at 509-5448.

