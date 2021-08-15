Advertisement

Colorado father-daughter duo cycle across U.S. to raise awareness for breast cancer

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A Colorado man and his 9 year old daughter have recently completed a very special trip.

Kevin and Abby Sanderford began their cross-country tandem bike ride on June 7th in Anacosta, Washington.

Over two months, they traveled over 4,000 miles, where they ended today in Bar Harbor.

He says the ride wasn’t supposed to be a charity ride at first, but they decided to help a local organization called Tough Enough to Wear Pink in Colorado, a non-profit that helps those battling cancer and their families.

Kevin’s wife Jennifer was diagnosed with breast cancer in January, and underwent surgery in April, and is since doing well.

People could also follow along with their journey online, through a partnership called Pedal for Pink.

Kevin and his older daughter, Skye, also did a cross-country bicycle trip in 2019.

He explains what a typical day looked like for him and Abby.

“The typical day we would start, get up before 6, and hit the road at about 7,” said Sanderford. “And you stick to a routine, you do that routine for about 10 days and you take one day off, rest your body. You never take a day off because of the weather, your breaks are based on the town. So, if you’re taking a break, you want to do it in a nice town.”

“We couldn’t have done it without friends. We had people come along that would add that encouragement and keep you moving.”

“What’s harder than bike riding?”

“Math homework,” said Abby.

