Winslow Celebrates 50th Annual Blueberry Festival

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Winslow celebrated a special milestone today.

It was the town’s 50th annual Blueberry Festival, and plenty of folks came out to celebrate all things blueberry.

After holding a much more limited drive through event last year, the Festival went all-out for it’s big anniversary, kicking the day off with a pancake breakfast and then offering a variety of activities like silent auctions, live music, a dunk tank, a yard sale, and even a petting zoo!

And for those with a sweet tooth, there was all sorts of baked goods for sale, including, naturally, the classic blueberry pie, with volunteers baking nearly 700 to meet demand.

After so much time away, the Festival’s organizers were glad they could bring the town together.

“A lot of our church members haven’t seen each other for a while, this is our first big event back, getting everyone together,” said Bruce Bottiglierie, a co-chair of the festival, “-so it’s almost like a big-”

“Reunion,” added David Deas, the other co-chair of the festival.

“-yeah, big reunion.”

The next big event? The ninth annual turkey pie sale in December, where they expect to bake over 400 pies.

