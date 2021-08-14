Advertisement

Winslow Celebrates 50th Annual Blueberry Festival

The festival had a variety of activities after a more limited drive-through last year
A special homemade sign overlooking the silent auction, which was just one of the many things...
A special homemade sign overlooking the silent auction, which was just one of the many things to do at this year's festival.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Winslow celebrated a special milestone today.

It was the town’s 50th annual Blueberry Festival, and plenty of folks came out to celebrate all things blueberry.

After holding a much more limited drive through event last year, the Festival went all-out for it’s big anniversary, kicking the day off with a pancake breakfast and then offering a variety of activities like silent auctions, live music, a dunk tank, a yard sale, and even a petting zoo!

And for those with a sweet tooth, there was all sorts of baked goods for sale, including, naturally, the classic blueberry pie, with volunteers baking nearly 700 to meet demand.

After so much time away, the Festival’s organizers were glad they could bring the town together.

“A lot of our church members haven’t seen each other for a while, this is our first big event back, getting everyone together,” said Bruce Bottiglierie, a co-chair of the festival, “-so it’s almost like a big-”

“Reunion,” added David Deas, the other co-chair of the festival.

“-yeah, big reunion.”

The next big event? The ninth annual turkey pie sale in December, where they expect to bake over 400 pies.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
221 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death according to Maine CDC
Stolen catalytic converters seized by Maine State Police.
Police seize 1,000 catalytic converters stolen from Maine vehicles
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Waldo County General Hospital
Belfast hospital closes ORs after COVID-19 case; second outbreak in Waldo Co.
Northern Light Health's Dr. Jarvis speaks about breakthrough cases
Breakthrough cases lower than expected in Maine

Latest News

Hannaford Supermarkets issues recall on cooked shrimp
Animal welfare groups to help disadvantaged pet owners
Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings...
Great white shark spotted near Maine beaches
Strong to severe storms possible today