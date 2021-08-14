Strong to severe storms possible today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Another warm and humid day is in store Saturday, but there will be relief once a cold front moves through. This cold front will move through the state during the day from west to east and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region this morning and afternoon. Some of these storms could be severe with strong to damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Severe t-storm risk for Aug.13, 2021 (WABI)

High pressure will build in behind the front and bring cooler and drier conditions to the state on Sunday. High pressure will remain over the region through Wednesday and dry conditions are expected through that period. A shortwave will move through on Thursday and bring the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with strong to severe showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77-87°. Wind becoming west 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming clear. Lows 54-64°. West wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs 70-81°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. A few showers possible late. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

