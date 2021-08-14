Maine CDC reports 199 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 199 new cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday.

No new deaths to report. The state death toll remains at 904.

Penobscot County is reporting the most new cases with 35.

Waldo County has 15 new cases where there are two outbreaks being investigated by the Maine CDC.

69 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. 35 are in critical care.

According to the Maine CDC, 61.41% of Mainers are fully vaccinated with more than 2,000 new vaccinations administered.

All but one of Maine’s 16 counties continue to be under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

The latest information from the U.S. CDC shows Waldo, Penobscot, and Piscataquis counties have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

All other counties except for Kennebec County have substantial levels.

