Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 199 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

69 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, August 14th
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, August 14th(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 199 new cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday.

No new deaths to report. The state death toll remains at 904.

Penobscot County is reporting the most new cases with 35.

Waldo County has 15 new cases where there are two outbreaks being investigated by the Maine CDC.

69 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. 35 are in critical care.

According to the Maine CDC, 61.41% of Mainers are fully vaccinated with more than 2,000 new vaccinations administered.

All but one of Maine’s 16 counties continue to be under a face covering recommendation for indoor public settings.

The latest information from the U.S. CDC shows Waldo, Penobscot, and Piscataquis counties have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission.

All other counties except for Kennebec County have substantial levels.

Penobscot County is reporting the most new Saturday cases with 35.
Penobscot County is reporting the most new Saturday cases with 35.(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
221 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death according to Maine CDC
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Stolen catalytic converters seized by Maine State Police.
Police seize 1,000 catalytic converters stolen from Maine vehicles
According to reports, the abuse started when the girl was 4-years old and continued until she...
Oakland man who admitted to raping young girl sentenced to 20 years in prison
Waldo County General Hospital
Belfast hospital closes ORs after COVID-19 case; second outbreak in Waldo Co.

Latest News

The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy
The transportation-wide mask mandate, which includes inside airports, remains in place through...
Delta variant slows air travel with infections surging across US
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge
Waldo County General Hospital
Belfast hospital closes ORs after COVID-19 case; second outbreak in Waldo Co.