Advertisement

Hannaford Supermarkets issues recall on cooked shrimp

(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for two kinds of cooked shrimp sold between May 20th and August 14th.

The supplier, Avanti, says the shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The impacted products are:

Product Name: Nature’s Promise 41/50 Tail-On Cook Peeled and Deveined Shrimp

Size: 12 Oz

Recalled UPC#: 68826755271

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell by dates: Identifier Code: EF AVF 0061 1 Expiration Date: 7/05/2022

Product Name: Hannaford Cooked Medium Shrimp 41/50

Size: 16 Oz

Recalled UPC#: 4126813032

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell by dates: Date coding along with Use By Dates on bag: AVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF; 12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product.

Product or its packaging may be returned it to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
221 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death according to Maine CDC
Stolen catalytic converters seized by Maine State Police.
Police seize 1,000 catalytic converters stolen from Maine vehicles
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Waldo County General Hospital
Belfast hospital closes ORs after COVID-19 case; second outbreak in Waldo Co.
Northern Light Health's Dr. Jarvis speaks about breakthrough cases
Breakthrough cases lower than expected in Maine

Latest News

Animal welfare groups to help disadvantaged pet owners
Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings...
Great white shark spotted near Maine beaches
Strong to severe storms possible today
PAWS organized the event in Rockport.
Golf balls fall from the sky in Rockport fundraiser