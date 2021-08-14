Hannaford Supermarkets issues recall on cooked shrimp

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets has issued a recall for two kinds of cooked shrimp sold between May 20th and August 14th.

The supplier, Avanti, says the shrimp has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The impacted products are:

Product Name: Nature’s Promise 41/50 Tail-On Cook Peeled and Deveined Shrimp

Size: 12 Oz

Recalled UPC#: 68826755271

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell by dates: Identifier Code: EF AVF 0061 1 Expiration Date: 7/05/2022

Product Name: Hannaford Cooked Medium Shrimp 41/50

Size: 16 Oz

Recalled UPC#: 4126813032

Recalled Lot(s)/product sell by dates: Date coding along with Use By Dates on bag: AVF 00721 EF, AVF 00821 EF, AVF 00921 EF; 12/28/2022, 12/29/2022, 12/30/2022

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Customers should check their storage and freezer areas for this product.

Product or its packaging may be returned it to the store for a full refund.

