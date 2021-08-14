Advertisement

Greenville Forest Heritage Days returns for 30th year

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Today was Greenville’s 30th Annual Forest Heritage Festival.

The event did not run last year, but today it drew crowds from Greenville and beyond.

Some parts of the event included the logging competition, exhibitors from the Maine Warden Service, and an appearance by Smokey the bear.

Organizers say this event highlights the ever important forestry and lumber industry of Northern Maine.

”It really ties the folks that work and live in the North Maine woods with the visitors that come to enjoy the woods, and it just ties the community together, it’s a great event,” said Organizer Steve Pollis. “There’s a little bit of everything here.”

To learn more about the Forest Heritage Days, you can visit them on Facebook.

