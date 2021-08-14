Advertisement

Great white shark spotted near Maine beaches

Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings...
Friday's hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine's beaches, despite new warnings of a great white shark spotted off the coast.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WMTW) - Friday’s hot temperatures brought a lot of people out to Maine’s beaches, despite new warnings of a great white shark spotted off the coast.

As a result, warning flags have been raised on Crescent Beach in Cape Elizabeth.

Beachgoers told WMTW they were surprised by the sighting, but not deterred.

Officials said if you ever see a shark in the water while swimming get to shore as soon as possible and try not to splash or make sudden movements.

If, in the remote possibility it bites you, experts say great white sharks will usually let go if you punch them in the eyes or gills.

Last year, Maine recorded its first-ever deadly shark attack, when a great white killed a swimmer just off shore in Harpswell.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
221 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death according to Maine CDC
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Stolen catalytic converters seized by Maine State Police.
Police seize 1,000 catalytic converters stolen from Maine vehicles
According to reports, the abuse started when the girl was 4-years old and continued until she...
Oakland man who admitted to raping young girl sentenced to 20 years in prison
Waldo County General Hospital
Belfast hospital closes ORs after COVID-19 case; second outbreak in Waldo Co.

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible today
PAWS organized the event in Rockport.
Golf balls fall from the sky in Rockport fundraiser
Fire on the Lee Road in Lincoln Thursday night
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after Lincoln fire
A police car.
Monmouth man killed after being hit by car