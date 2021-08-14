Advertisement

Golf balls fall from the sky in Rockport fundraiser

PAWS organized the event in Rockport.
PAWS organized the event in Rockport.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - 1,000 golf balls falling out of the sky? No, it wasn’t raining golf balls.

PAWS Animal Adoption Center and Goose River Golf Club in Rockport partnered on Friday for a fun charity event.

The person whose golf ball landed closest to the flag won a $1,000 raffle. Second prize was $500.

Each ball cost a $10 donation to PAWS, an adoption center and shelter in Camden.

There was also a Fore PAWS Golf Tournament today at Goose River. Even in the sweltering heat, the faithful players showed up for a round of 18 holes.

The money raised will go towards helping local pets in need of care and new homes.

“Oh it helps us a ton,” said Tabitha Lowe, PAWS Development Director. “Every year, (we) raise a lot of money for the animals. Right now we have our Second Chance Fund Appeal going on, which essentially raises funds for animals and the medical care they receive, homeless animals in particular.”

PAWS is hoping to raise $30,000 over all three of their golf events. They’re already almost there, with their PAWS Fall Classic still to come in October.

