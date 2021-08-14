Advertisement

Eastport woman facing criminal charges after crash in Pittsfield

Around 8:45 this morning 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hawkes of Eastport was driving southbound on I-95 with her passenger.
Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash this...
Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash this morning on the Interstate in Pittsfield.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Interstate in Pittsfield.

Around 8:45 this morning 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hawkes of Eastport was driving southbound on I-95 with her passenger.

Wanting to change directions northbound, Hawkes attempted to use the crossover which is reserved for authorized vehicles only.

As she moved into the passing lane to get into the crossover, another vehicle collided into her.

Hawkes was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and and her passenger was life-flighted with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver in the other car was uninjured.

Hawkes has been charged with Aggravated Driving to Endanger and Operating with an Expired License.

State Police also are reminding folks that using the cross over is illegal and highly dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
221 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death according to Maine CDC
Stolen catalytic converters seized by Maine State Police.
Police seize 1,000 catalytic converters stolen from Maine vehicles
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Waldo County General Hospital
Belfast hospital closes ORs after COVID-19 case; second outbreak in Waldo Co.
Northern Light Health's Dr. Jarvis speaks about breakthrough cases
Breakthrough cases lower than expected in Maine

Latest News

The event did not run last year, but today it drew crowds from Greenville and beyond.
Greenville Forest Heritage Days returns for 30th year
A popular challenge that raises money for cancer research returned in person this year after...
Champion the Cure Challenge returns after COVID-19 to fund cancer research
A special homemade sign overlooking the silent auction, which was just one of the many things...
Winslow Celebrates 50th Annual Blueberry Festival
Hannaford Supermarkets issues recall on cooked shrimp