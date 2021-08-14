Eastport woman facing criminal charges after crash in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Two women were injured and one is facing criminal charges after a two vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Interstate in Pittsfield.

Around 8:45 this morning 28-year-old Kaitlyn Hawkes of Eastport was driving southbound on I-95 with her passenger.

Wanting to change directions northbound, Hawkes attempted to use the crossover which is reserved for authorized vehicles only.

As she moved into the passing lane to get into the crossover, another vehicle collided into her.

Hawkes was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and and her passenger was life-flighted with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver in the other car was uninjured.

Hawkes has been charged with Aggravated Driving to Endanger and Operating with an Expired License.

State Police also are reminding folks that using the cross over is illegal and highly dangerous.

