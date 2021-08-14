Champion the Cure Challenge returns after COVID-19 to fund cancer research

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A popular challenge that raises money for cancer research returned in person this year after going virtual last year amid the pandemic.

”It’s a great way to give back, to help raise money for treatment, research, and lots of caregivers and patient support.”

Northern Light Health started Champion the Cure Challenge 12 years ago, and is the region’s largest cancer fundraising event, with all of the money raised staying right here in Maine.

“The event itself brings so much fellowship, you know we hear so many stories from survivors, and it affects everybody, so you know every community around the state, so being able to do this in our own backyard with our neighbors and our friends and family, it’s just huge,” said Volunteer Veronica Levesque.

Survivors, caregivers, and family members of those affected by cancer come together to walk, run, and cycle with a common goal: to defeat cancer.

“It just means so much to see what the community gives back to this facility, and how much money they raise for the treatments and other programs that they offer,” said Rosalind Gilman, a cancer survivor.

Jill Smith is a four-and-a-half-year cancer survivor, and is on the board of the challenge, and was named volunteer of the year.

“My team Jill’s journey joined the challenge in 2018, and we’ve had a team every year since we usually walk. It’s an amazing event, so excited to be back in person this year,” said cancer survivor and volunteer of the year Jill Smith.

Back in person, and split into two days.

With last year’s event completely virtual due to the pandemic, volunteers relished the opportunity to see the faces of those who are championing the cure!

“My favorite part I think is talking to the survivors or even the participants you know how it’s affected their family, just that they’re so open and caring and it’s such a support group for so many people,” said Levesque.

Since 2010, sponsors and participants of the challenge have raised more than 5 million dollars.

With Sunday’s walk portion of the challenge left, over 300-hundred thousand dollars has already been raised.

“We’re always looking for people that want to be involved and help fight for a cure.”

