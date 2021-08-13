Advertisement

Youngest Appalachian thru-hiker completes journey with his parents before kindergarten

Harvey Sutton is the youngest thru-hiker of the 2,190 mile trail.
Harvey Sutton is the youngest thru-hiker of the 2,190 mile trail.(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) -A couple from Virginia recently completed a thru-hike of the Appalachian trail with their young son.

Harvey Sutton is just five years and four months old, which makes him the youngest person known to have thru-hiked the trail.

Cassie and Josh Sutton say they’ve both lost parents and wanted to be sure their son had an adventure to remember, whatever may come. They saved up for years to take enough time off work to make the trip.

They say playing pretend while they hiked and using their imaginations helped keep up the pace.

They summited Katahdin on Monday, completing their seven month journey.

Harvey didn’t have much to say about his trip, but he confirmed that it was “awesome” and that ”Hiking was so great.”

Cassie says hiking with a five year old presented challenges, but they persevered. “At first it was a little overwhelming with how much physical activity you have to do and how much you’re around each other all the time, but as time progressed, it kind of fell into this nice place where it felt comfortable and enjoyable.”

“The last 24 hours of us being home have been very odd for him.” says Josh. “Just figuring out what life is like to have a stable home versus us sleeping at a different place every night for the past 209 days.”

The family plans to have more adventures in the future, but for now they’re getting used to living in their house again and are headed back to work after so long on the trail.

Harvey starts kindergarten next week and definitely has the best story for show and tell.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine
239 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Fatal crash in Pembroke
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
221 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death according to Maine CDC
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

A section of road in Lee is now a memorial for an Iraq War vet from the town who was killed in...
Highway in Lee dedicated in memory of Army Sergeant Blair Emery
It’s still up in the air as to whether the Ramada Inn on Odlin Road in Bangor will continue to...
Bangor hotel could continue to operate as shelter past September
Northern Light Health's Dr. Jarvis speaks about breakthrough cases
Breakthrough cases lower than expected in Maine
The United Way of Eastern Maine and Penquis held their annual Fill the Bus Donation Drive Friday.
Penquis, United Way work to ‘Fill The Bus’