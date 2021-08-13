Winter Harbor prepares for 57th annual Lobster Festival

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The 57th annual Winter Harbor Lobster Festival kicks off Saturday after cancelling last year due to COVID.

From a lobster dinner to a parade, the whole day is filled with events to honor a Maine tradition.

Organizers say they’re expecting over 100 boats to compete in the lobster boat races.

Town Manager Cathy Carruthers says it’s been a bit difficult to pull everything together last minute this year, but they’re excited to have everyone back celebrating.

“It means so much. It’s the 57th annual, so that’s so important, and it’s for the businesses in town, and everybody that comes to see Winter Harbor and the Schoodic Peninsula,” said Carruthers.

“When I was a little kid, the boat races were the biggest day of the year. It was like it was the biggest thing that happened in Winter Harbor with the festival. We usually have fireworks, a parade,” said lobster race organizer Chris Byers.

Byers says there are a few boats hoping to break the speed record.

He says he just wants to be able to keep the tradition going and get more people involved.

“The ones that usually win are the ones that cheat better than the other guys, but it’s all in good fun,” said owner of Kennedy Marine Engineering Roger Kennedy.

This year, they will be giving a new $30,000 engine to one lucky person who competes in the races.

The winners of each category will get a special handmade knife from the Maine Knife Company.

The races start at 10 a.m. at Henry Cove and events officially start with the pancake breakfast at 6 a.m.

For a full list of activities, you can visit the Winter Harbor Lobster Festival Facebook Page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.