Skowhegan State Fair kicks off amid the heat

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The 203rd Skowhegan State fair started off hot on Thursday.

”We’re so excited to be back after an 18 to 20 month hiatus even though we did have a virtual fair last year for a couple of days,” said Denny Morin, Advertising Manager for the Skowhegan State Fair.

”Kids like to go to the fair, and it’s dollar day. So you can get through that gate for a lot cheaper today!” Strong resident Andrea Barden said.

The Skowhegan State Fair opened with crowds braving the heat to have some fun.

”It is a bit of a scorcher,” Barden said.

”We’re getting the July weather now, we’ll take it. We have plenty of ice cold drinks and water,” Morin said.

Cooling tents are also available.

”I remember coming up here as a kid, going through the stages with the fam, and then about 12, 13, coming up here on my own,” Skowhegan resident Steve Demo said.

Whether it’s your first year or your 50th, there’s always something new to see.

”We’ve got the circus we want to see, as well as the wrestling. My son’s a big one, just for the local stuff,” Demo said.

”The Royal Hannaford Circus is actually the oldest established circus family in America today,” Ringmaster of the Royal Hanneford Circus, Tim Tegge, said.

The fair hasn’t had a circus for many years, but now you can find foot juggling, high wire, comedy, and much more.

”The motorcycle in the globe which includes one of the eighth generation Hannefords, Tommy, he’s 14 years old,” Tegge said.

A vaccine clinic will be at the fair from 12:30 to 3:30 this Sunday and Monday, and the final two days, Friday and Saturday.

”Just look for the ambulance out here in the infield, in partnership with our local hospital,” Morin said.

And of course, you can always find a bite to eat.

Local Stan McGray has been at the fair for 34 years running Stan’s Fries.

“Hometown, love the Skowhegan Fair, and I love the people here, and we do great business here. You’re welcome to come back. We lost last year, but we’re back and we’re going to be strong this year,” McGray said.

There’s no end of things to do, whatever you’re interested in.

