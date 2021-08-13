Advertisement

Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun...
News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun Wednesday and opened fire.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida say a toddler fatally shot a woman while she was on a work-related video call.

News outlets report the woman was the mother of the young child who found a loaded gun Wednesday and opened fire.

Altamonte Springs police say another person on the video call reported seeing the toddler in the background and hearing a noise.

Then, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call. Police say Lynn was shot in the head and died.

Police say an adult left the gun unsecured.

Investigators are working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine
239 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Fatal crash in Pembroke
Waterboro man charged with manslaughter
Maine man charged in crash that killed man, 12-year-old boy waiting outside restaurant
Tammy Michaels
Bangor woman battling ALS shares experience with ‘broken heart syndrome’

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
27 people aboard Carnival cruise test positive for COVID-19
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo a display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a...
Northwest heat wave spurs help for vulnerable residents