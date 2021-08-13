Penquis, United Way work to ‘Fill The Bus’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On a sweltering summer day where the focus is on how to stay cool, a pair of area organizations were looking a little further down the road, preparing for back to school.

The United Way of Eastern Maine and Penquis held their annual Fill the Bus Donation Drive Friday.

They were at both the Bangor and Lincoln Walmarts.

We caught up with them in Bangor where the bus was well on its way to being full.

“Penquis is a great partner,” said United Way’s Matt Donahue. “We like to collaborate and connect with partners to be able to help, whether it be children in this case and senior citizens and everything in between. And so, this is an important opportunity for us to partner with Penquis to fill a bus with school supplies. It’s an opportunity for us to be successful in getting kids ready to go back to school and help them become more part of their community and be more successful as they grow up.”

The overall goal is to give 1,500 well stocked backpacks to students as they embark on the new school year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.