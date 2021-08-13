Advertisement

COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to support healthcare workers as the COVID-19 surges amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units, she said in a statement. Hospitals warned earlier this week that they are near capacity as the state endures a fourth wave of the outbreak and may start having to turn away patients with non-COVID conditions if things don’t improve.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine
239 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Fatal crash in Pembroke
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
221 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death according to Maine CDC
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden’s withdrawal deadline
Fire on the Lee Road in Lincoln Thursday night
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after Lincoln fire