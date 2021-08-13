Oakland man who admitted to raping young girl sentenced to 20 years in prison

OAKLAND, Maine (KENNEBEC JOURNAL) - An Oakland man who admitted to raping a young girl multiple times, sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Jeramy Hinton,49, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

The crimes happened between 2018 and last year.

However, the newspaper reports the abuse started when the victim was four and continued until she was 11.

A court affidavit states Hinton acknowledged knowing what he did was wrong and said he continued to ask God why he did it.

Copyright 2021 KENNEBEC JOURNAL. All rights reserved.