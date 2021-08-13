Advertisement

Oakland man who admitted to raping young girl sentenced to 20 years in prison

According to reports, the abuse started when the girl was 4-years old and continued until she...
According to reports, the abuse started when the girl was 4-years old and continued until she was 11.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Maine (KENNEBEC JOURNAL) - An Oakland man who admitted to raping a young girl multiple times, sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Jeramy Hinton,49, pleaded guilty to two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact.

The crimes happened between 2018 and last year.

However, the newspaper reports the abuse started when the victim was four and continued until she was 11.

A court affidavit states Hinton acknowledged knowing what he did was wrong and said he continued to ask God why he did it.

Copyright 2021 KENNEBEC JOURNAL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine
239 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Fatal crash in Pembroke
Waterboro man charged with manslaughter
Maine man charged in crash that killed man, 12-year-old boy waiting outside restaurant
Tammy Michaels
Bangor woman battling ALS shares experience with ‘broken heart syndrome’

Latest News

Opening day at the Skowhegan State Fair
Skowhegan State Fair kicks off amid the heat
Crash on Route 2 in Hermon Thursday morning
Woman taken to hospital after crash in Hermon
EMCC in Bangor
Maine Community College System to require COVID-19 vaccination for students
(AP)
$10M grant to help Maine businesses near US-Canada border