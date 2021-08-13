A Monmouth man killed after being hit by car while walking in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - A Monmouth man was killed after being hit by a car while walking in Monmouth.

It happened just before 5:30 Thursday morning on Main Street near Warren Road.

Police say 29-year-old Kyle Foyt-Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a car driven by 35-year-old Randy Chang of Farmingdale.

We’re told Chang was not injured.

According to the Kennebec Journal, no charges have been filed.

Officials say the fog and Foyt-Bridges wearing dark clothes were factors in the crash.

