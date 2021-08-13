Maine delegation wants 207 to stay state’s only area code

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s congressional delegation wants the Federal Communications Commission to keep the Pine Tree State as a one-area-code state.

All of Maine is served by the 207 area code.

The four members of the delegation said 207 phone numbers are projected to run out by 2024 if the FCC doesn’t take action, and that would necessitate the creation of a second area code in Maine.

The delegation told the FCC on Thursday that the 207 area code is “both a cultural touchstone and a matter of efficiency.”

