Highway in Lee dedicated in memory of Army Sergeant Blair Emery

A section of road in Lee is now a memorial for an Iraq War vet from the town who was killed in action.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEE, Maine (WABI) - The stretch of Route 6 that runs through Lee is now named after an Iraq War vet who was killed in 2007.

His family and friends were there to watch the dedication.

“Goosebumps, tears, a lot of emotions. It’s nice to see his name is going to be memorialized forever,” said Betsy Emery, Blair’s sister.

They say a soldier dies twice, once when they stop breathing, and once when their name is said for the last time.

“Now they’re going to see his name and say his name so he’ll never die twice,” said Bill Emery, Blair’s dad.

Blair came from a military family and being able to serve his country was a part of who he was.

“He was the youngest of the three of us, and all three of us were active duty Army at the same time. So, our sense of patriotism in our family runs deep, but I don’t think he’d change a thing. If you could go back and ask him to do it again, I don’t think he’d change a thing,” said Betsy Emery.

The Emery family reached out to their local state representative, Kathy Javner, earlier this year to help find a way to memorialize Blair.

“Young men such as Blair are continuing to lay their lives on the line for each and every one of us, so to be a part of this process has been extremely humbling,” said Representative Javner.

“It means the world to me that every time we drive this stretch of road that we’re going to see his sign, we’re going to see his name and a memory can creep in and kind of ride with you,” said Betsy Emery.

On Saturday, August 28th, the family is holding the Sergeant Blair Emery Memorial Scholarship ride.

The motorcycle ride will now go down the newly named roadway in Lee.

Details on the ride can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

