Heat & Humidity Continue Today, Relief On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The FIRST ALERT continues for our Friday due to the expected heat and humidity today. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s to low 90s inland and mid to upper 80s along the coast. Dewpoints will again be in the upper 60s to low 70s for most locales resulting in heat indices reaching the mid and upper 90s mainly across inland areas. Another day to try and take it easy and stay indoors if possible. If you have to be outdoors today, try to take some breaks and give yourself a chance to cool off and, of course, drink plenty of water. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with some patchy fog possible. Temperatures will remain warm tonight with lows only dropping to the mid-60s to low 70s.

Temperatures will climb to near or a little above 90° across much of the interior this afternoon. (WABI)

The combination of the heat and humidity will drive heat indices into the mid and possibly upper 90s over inland locales this afternoon. Even coastal areas will feel like it's around 90° this afternoon. Stay cool and stay hydrated! (WABI)

A cold front will cross the state during the day Saturday. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day. The front will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of the storms could be severe with the main threats being gusty wind and heavy rainfall. It will still be a very warm and humid day but not as hot as the previous days thanks to more cloud cover and the showers and thunderstorms expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Once the front clears the state later Saturday, the wind will shift to the west/northwest and usher a cooler and less humid air mass into the region for the second half of the weekend. High pressure will build into the area for Sunday bringing us a beautiful day. We’ll see sunshine, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. Highs on Sunday will top off in the 70s to near 80°. Monday looks fantastic as well with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs between 86°-93°, coolest along the coast. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s inland and near 90° along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 66°-71°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs between 76°-84°. Light wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH later in the day.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s to near 80°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and becoming a bit more humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

