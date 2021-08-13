Advertisement

Former Jackman doctor sentenced for sex crimes involving two young patients

Gerald Keenan
Gerald Keenan(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A former doctor in Jackman who sexually abused two child patients has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

67-year-old Gerald Keenan appeared in court in Skowhegan Thursday and was also ordered to serve 12 years of probation.

In July he pleaded guilty to four charges of unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor. He originally faced 23 charges.

Keenan admitted to sex crimes involving two boys who were under the age of 14 at the time. The abuse took place at various times between 2003 and 2010.

Keenan was initially arrested in February of 2019 in New Orleans on allegations of sexual assault

He was then arrested in Brewer a few months later when another victim came forward.

