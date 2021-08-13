Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after Lincoln fire
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire Thursday night in Lincoln.
It happened just after eight on Lee Road.
Officials say the fire started on the second floor which led to extensive damage in that area and in the rest of the house.
No one was hurt.
We’re told the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.
