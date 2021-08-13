Advertisement

Fire Marshal’s Office investigating after Lincoln fire

Fire on the Lee Road in Lincoln Thursday night
Fire on the Lee Road in Lincoln Thursday night(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire Thursday night in Lincoln.

It happened just after eight on Lee Road.

Officials say the fire started on the second floor which led to extensive damage in that area and in the rest of the house.

No one was hurt.

We’re told the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

