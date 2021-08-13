Advertisement

Deputy dies after battling COVID-19, leaves behind 6-year-old daughter

Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.
Deputy Bobby Daffin died Thursday from COVID-19. He was 37.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, who died battling COVID-19.

WLOX reports the deputy had been fighting the virus for the last few weeks and had been recently hospitalized in critical condition.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard told WLOX that Daffin passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday.

Daffin is survived by his 6-year-old daughter.

He served the southern Mississippi community as a law enforcement officer for about 14 years and was recently assigned to George County’s narcotics task force.

“He was outstanding at his job and an absolute wonderful father to his daughter,” Havard said. “He is going to be dearly missed by the George County Sheriff’s Office along with our law enforcement family. Our hearts go out to his family.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

