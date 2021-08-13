COVID concerns leave fall plans up in the air

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As summer presses on, some are already wondering what fall will look like in the face of rising coronavirus case counts.

Governor Mills has now mandated all health care workers in the state be fully vaccinated by October.

Decisions are being made about how schools are going to go about the new year in districts all over the state.

What about gatherings around the holidays or travel?

The head of the Maine CDC says at this point, he is unsure.

“The honest and truthful answer for me right now is, I don’t know what the fall is going to look like from a travel perspective,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “There are some models that are out there that suggests that the Delta variant may follow a path, as was seen in India and the UK, which we could see a reduction in cases, but there’s a group that the US CDC works with out of UNC Public Health School that also put out some models not long ago, suggesting a slightly longer duration.”

Shah says this doesn’t take into consideration other variants of the virus, like the lambda, which has been found in several U.S. states.

