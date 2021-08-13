Advertisement

Couple accused of breaking into Maine home, stabbing homeowner, arrested in Tennessee

Both are being held as fugitives from justice pending extradition back to Maine.
(Storyblocks)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMTW) — A couple accused of breaking into a home in Maine last month and stabbing the homeowner in the chest have been arrested in Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Neil Roy Canney, 52, and Selena Canney, 49, were arrested in Carter County, Tennessee, on Friday morning.

They are accused of breaking into the home of a Buckfield man on July 27.

Officials said the Canney’s forced the man at gunpoint to take them to other parts of his home.

U.S. Marshals said the homeowner was beaten with a handgun and stabbed. He escaped to a neighbor’s home and called the police.

U.S. Marshals said they were asked to join the investigation after receiving a tip that the Canney’s were hiding out in Tennessee.

A tip led Carter County Tennessee sheriff’s deputies to find the Carney’s vehicle on a road near a local trail. They were found sleeping in a nearby tent and were taken into custody.

Both are being held as fugitives from justice pending extradition back to Maine.

Neil Roy Canney faces an additional charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm because two guns were found in their tent.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine
239 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Fatal crash in Pembroke
Waterboro man charged with manslaughter
Maine man charged in crash that killed man, 12-year-old boy waiting outside restaurant
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

As summer presses on, some are already wondering what fall will look like in the face of rising...
COVID concerns leave fall plans up in the air
City pools offer refuge.
City pools offer relief in summer heat
Police lights.
2 teens injured in crash on Maine Turnpike, police say
Maine delegation wants 207 to stay state’s only area code