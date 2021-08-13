Couple accused of breaking into Maine home, stabbing homeowner, arrested in Tennessee

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMTW) — A couple accused of breaking into a home in Maine last month and stabbing the homeowner in the chest have been arrested in Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Neil Roy Canney, 52, and Selena Canney, 49, were arrested in Carter County, Tennessee, on Friday morning.

They are accused of breaking into the home of a Buckfield man on July 27.

Officials said the Canney’s forced the man at gunpoint to take them to other parts of his home.

U.S. Marshals said the homeowner was beaten with a handgun and stabbed. He escaped to a neighbor’s home and called the police.

U.S. Marshals said they were asked to join the investigation after receiving a tip that the Canney’s were hiding out in Tennessee.

A tip led Carter County Tennessee sheriff’s deputies to find the Carney’s vehicle on a road near a local trail. They were found sleeping in a nearby tent and were taken into custody.

Both are being held as fugitives from justice pending extradition back to Maine.

Neil Roy Canney faces an additional charge of a convicted felon in possession of a firearm because two guns were found in their tent.

