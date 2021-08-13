Advertisement

City pools offer relief in summer heat

City pools offer refuge.
City pools offer refuge.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Those temperatures had many in the greater Bangor area thankful for places like the city pools.

The line was out the door at the Beth Pancoe Municipal Aquatic Center.

With no cap on outdoor gathering limits this summer, the Pancoe Pool can have up to 350 people at once.

That’s music to the ears of those getting to cool off.

It’s one of the offerings from Bangor Parks and Rec at times like this.

“Want to be there for the people Bangor,” said Bangor Parks and Rec’s Tim Baude.” We know it’s hot. Sometimes it’s hard to get that relief. People don’t have air conditioning, may not be able to get into pools, may not be able to get into spots where they can cool off for the day. We want people to be safe and enjoy what they’re doing for the day, want to be there for them.”

The Pancoe Pool will have an open session Friday night from 6 to 7:30.

They’ll also be open Saturday and Sunday from 1-4:30 in the afternoon.

Dakin Pool will not be open this weekend.

You can click here to find more on cooling options available in the city of Bangor.

