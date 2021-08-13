Chicken BBQ in Belfast to benefit area veterans Saturday

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Several Belfast organizations are banding together to help area veterans Saturday.

The Belfast VFW and American Legion are throwing a chicken barbeque in Belfast City Park.

They’ll have an impressive replica model of the U.S.S. Independence there, too.

It’s all part of an effort to be able give assistance to vets for things like heating during the winter months.

Among the offerings will be a raffle to get some face time with World War II veteran Carmine Pecorelli.

“My role is one of gratitude because I enlisted in the service at 17 years old in the Navy in World War II serving as a minesweeper,” recalled Pecorelli. “And when I came out I took advantage of the GI Bill by starting the ninth grade when I was 21 years old. And I got a dream come true and I was accepted at the Citadel.”

That’s just the start of Carmine’s tale!

Again, the event is in Belfast City Park.

It’s from 11-4 Saturday.

There will be auction items.

The chicken dinner, which we are assured will be delicious, comes with a suggested 12 dollar donation.

