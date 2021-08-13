Advertisement

Chicago Public Schools: Teachers, staff must be vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools says it will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

The district announced Friday that employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 15, unless they have the approved exemptions.

In the meantime, employees who have not reported that they are fully vaccinated will be required to be tested at least once a week until Oct 15 or until they provide proof of vaccinations.

Those employees who have approved exemptions must be tested throughout the school year.

The Chicago Teachers Union cheered the announcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers
Gov. Mills announces Maine will require COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers
County by county breakdown of latest coronavirus cases in Maine
239 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Fatal crash in Pembroke
Waterboro man charged with manslaughter
Maine man charged in crash that killed man, 12-year-old boy waiting outside restaurant
Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization
The front of a supermarket in Las Vegas collapsed on Friday.
4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada
Adolfo Navarret, a supervisor at La Bonita, said the collapse Friday was quite shocking and...
'Out of the blue, it just happened': Worker describes collapse of supermarket front
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Friday said her “hands are tied” by an appellate ruling...
Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place