Breakthrough cases lower than expected in Maine

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A top health official in Maine says the number of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state is lower than expected.

A breakthrough case is when a fully-vaccinated person gets infected with coronavirus.

The Maine CDC says among the 712 people recorded as having such a case, 32 have been hospitalized and 14 have died.

Since Mainers could first be fully vaccinated there have been 816 hospitalizations and 234 deaths.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health says breakthrough cases were always expected to happen.

”Nothing is a hundred percent in this world and vaccines are no different than that. What we are actually finding is we expected there to be more breakthrough cases than there actually are. So that’s the good news for us. That’s the opposite of what you’re hearing out there with some people saying, ‘well this just shows that vaccines don’t work.’ No, it actually is showing that vaccines are working and they’re working very well preventing disease in people who are vaccinated and at a higher rate than we would’ve expected.”

Dr. Jarvis encourages anyone who is unvaccinated to seek out advice and get the shot.

