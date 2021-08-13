Belfast hospital closes ORs after COVID-19 case; second outbreak in Waldo Co.

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast has closed its operating rooms after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A hospital spokesperson tells us as of Friday, nine people who work at the hospital have the coronavirus.

The outbreak was initially reported early this week when there were five cases.

Officials say no patients have been affected.

The operating rooms were closed Thursday and Friday. We’re told it’s a precautionary measure and the plan is to reopen them on Monday.

The Maine CDC is also reporting another outbreak in Waldo County - the second one there this week.

It’s at Calvary Chapel Belfast in Searsmont. As of Thursday, there were 15 COVID cases associated with the church.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.